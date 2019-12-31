Robinson leads Tar Heels as Williams gets win No. 879

Robinson leads Tar Heels as Williams gets win No. 879
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, is presented with a photograph of himself with Dean Smith by players Brandon Robinson, center, and Garrison Brooks, right, following an NCAA college basketball game against Yale in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
December 30, 2019 at 10:31 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:31 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history.

Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.

Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).

