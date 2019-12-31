Woman injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday night.
The incident happened on Sleepy Hollow Road off Tyvola Road.
Law enforcement officials say the woman was inside a home with children when multiple shots were fired at the home from a vehicle.
The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but it is currently unclear if she was hit by a bullet. The children were not injured.
Police say the suspect(s) is currently on the loose.
This is an active, ongoing investigation, and officials did not provide any other details about the incident.
