Organizers prepare for New Year’s Eve in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Queen City would not be ready for the big New Year’s Eve night, without her crown.
“[We’re] making sure it’s all nice and secure and strapped on,” Peter Lord says.
He and his fellow crew members are spending the day making sure the crown shines like she should, before the big midnight drop.
“[There are] 630 of the small candelabras, and 41 of these strobe lights,” Lord says.
This is one small part of all-day preparation near South Tryon and Levine Avenue of the Arts, as people head to Uptown, to ring in the new year.
“In between 3,000 and 5,000 people,” Vica Bondurant with Charlotte Center City Partners says.
Something new, this year – the big celebration falling on the same day as the Belk Bowl, blocks away. Organizers are working to keep all those people safe.
“We work really closely with city services,” Bondurant says. “Whether it’s police or fire, medic, everything, to make sure the experience is safe and really fun for all of our attendees.”
Not to mention, fun for the businesses nearby.
“It’s going to be one of our busiest nights of the year,” Dominic Cerasaro at Fin & Fino says.
His crew is bringing on more help to handle all those people outside, as reservations continue to increase.
“It’s close to double what we do on most Saturdays,” he says. “It’s more than 400 tonight and growing.”
