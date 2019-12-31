New N.C. law makes not reporting signs of child sex abuse a crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The new year will bring new training requirements for reporting and preventing child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in North Carolina’s schools.
The News & Observer reported Monday that the training requirements are part of an overhaul of state sexual assault laws. The changes include making it a Class 1 misdemeanor for adults to fail to call authorities if they suspect a child is being abused.
“Any person 18 years of age or older who knows or should have reasonably known that a juvenile has been or is the victim of a violent offense, sexual offense, or misdemeanor child abuse under G.S. 14-318.2 shall immediately report the case of that juvenile to the appropriate local law enforcement agency in the county where the juvenile resides or is found,” Senate Bill 199 reads.
DOCUMENT: Read the full ratified bill here
The statute of limitations will also be extended for civil suits against abusers under the new law.
