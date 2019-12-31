Mostly sunny skies, milder conditions close out the year in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arrival of high pressure will lead cooler temperatures today in comparison to the usually warm air we experienced yesterday. Tuesday highs will reach the mid to upper 50s across the Charlotte Metro area under mostly sunny skies and light westerly winds.
When New Year’s Eve festivities kick off late this evening, temperatures will gradually fall through the lower 40s into mid 30s as the clock strikes midnight.
We'll start the New Year on a dry and chilly note before highs Wednesday afternoon return the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Anticipate an increase in cloud cover Thursday as our next weather maker nears the region. Thursday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies to start with highs in the upper 50s before rain showers move in from west to east during the late evening.
The rain continues through Friday and likely into Saturday morning. Currently, we’re expecting rainfall totals by Saturday morning to range between an inch to a half inch with the higher amounts north of I-85.
Drier air and near-normal temperatures return for the second of half of the first weekend of 2020.
Happy New Year,
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
