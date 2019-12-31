Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures develop for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures return, yet mostly sunny skies continue for New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday. Rain chances return late Thursday and continue into Friday, with a few lingering rain showers possible for Saturday.
Colder air moves into the region overnight into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. New Year’s Eve Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
New Year’s Eve night will be mostly clear and cold, with low temperatures around 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies continue for New Year’s Day Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
The chance for scattered rain will return late Thursday, with more scattered rain expected for Friday. A few rain showers may linger into Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 50 degrees are expected for Sunday.
Have a happy and safe New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
