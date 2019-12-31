Man convicted in 1987 killing of Glynn Co. store clerk set to be executed

JACKSON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago in Glynn County is set to be executed next month.
Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Meders was convicted of murder and other charges in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County.
If executed, Meders would be the first prisoner executed in Georgia in 2020. The state executed three men in 2019.
