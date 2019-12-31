Man accused in eight Charlotte armed robberies in December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged 33-year-old Tameer McKoy for his involvement in a series of armed robberies in Charlotte in December.
Charlotte police say from December 21-30, 2019, eight robberies were committed by the same suspect who used a weapon wrapped with a cloth.
- On Dec. 21, at 2:23 p.m., a male suspect demanded property from a female victim by threat of a gun on Pineville-Matthews Rd. The suspect fled on foot.
- On Dec. 21, at 5:18 p.m., a male suspect robbed the Shell gas station on Elm Lane. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the business. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
- On Dec. 21, at 11:47 p.m., a male suspect robbed the Sam’s Mart on Sharon Road. The suspect implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from the employee. The suspect fled the area on foot.
- On Dec. 22, at 7:08 p.m., a male suspect robbed the Shell gas station on Carmel Road. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the business. The suspect fled on foot.
- On Dec. 29, at 5:37 a.m., a male suspect robbed the Sam’s Mart on Providence Road. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot.
- On Dec. 29, at 6:33 p.m., a male suspect robbed the Food Mart on Central Avenue. The suspect showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
- On Dec. 30, at 5:13 a.m., a male suspect robbed the Circle K on Pineville Matthews Road. The suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The suspect left on foot.
- On Dec. 30, at 5:38 a.m., a male suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Old Providence Road. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot.
During the course of their investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge McKoy in these cases and warrants were issued for his arrest. On Dec. 30, McKoy was charged with eight counts of armed robbery.
This is an ongoing and active investigation.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.