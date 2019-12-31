Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STOLEN DOG
Man offers $10K for safe return of stolen dog named Bella
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is offering $10,000 for the safe return of his dog after someone stole his truck with the pet inside. Ben Brengle said in a phone interview that his dog Bella was inside the truck when it was stolen last week from outside a home improvement store in North Charleston. Brengle says he left the 2-year-old yellow Labrador mix in the truck because it was cold and rainy and he was only dashing inside for some lumber. Brengle says he was in the store for three minutes. By the time he returned, Bella and his white Chevy Silverado were gone.
BIG BUOY
Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it's drawing attention. Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close-up view and some pictures with the marker, which some described as “the size of a truck.” A U.S. Coast Guard official says it came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017. The Coast Guard plans to use a crane to remove it sometime this week. The buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It's unclear how it got loose.
AP-US-TURNER-ISLAND-RENTAL
South Carolina to rent out former Turner family beach house
ST. PHILLIPS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Guests will soon be able to rent a beach house that once belonged to billionaire Ted Turner's family on a private South Carolina island. The state's director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism told The Post and Courier that his department is finishing rehabilitation work on the property and expects to open it for rental starting in spring 2020. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on what was once the Turner family compound on St. Phillips Island, across the sound from Hilton Head Island. The newspaper reported that the state purchased the land from the media magnate in 2018 for $4.9 million.
FATAL PARKING LOT CRASH
Man fatally hit while lying down in S Carolina parking lot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a 24-year-old man was run over and killed while lying down in the middle of a parking lot. Columbia Police said he was struck Sunday morning in a lot shared by multiple restaurants. A department news release says the victim was “willfully lying down” when he was hit. The driver stopped immediately and called 911. The release says no charges are expected to be filed. Police haven't publicly identified the victim pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing.
BC-NEW TRIBAL CHIEF
Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe to swear in new leader in January
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — New leadership is coming for the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe, comprised of nearly 400 Native Americans living in South Carolina's Dorchester and Colleton counties. The Post and Courier reports that 52-year-old John Glenn Creel ran unopposed in November and will succeed Andy Spell. Creel will be sworn in in January. He follows the footsteps of his father, Johnnie Creel, who was a tribal chief in 1982 and 1983. John Creel says he wants to continue the Tribal Council's efforts for federal tribal recognition. The tribe filed a letter of intent requesting recognition in December 1976 and a partial petition has been pending since 1983. In South Carolina, the Catawba Indian Nation is the only tribe with federal recognition.
TEEN SLAIN
19-year-old found shot to death in SC's Clarendon County
MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A teen’s body was found with gunshot wounds on a dirt road in South Carolina's Clarendon County on Friday. The sheriff's office says the 19-year-old’s body was discovered near Camilla Drive. The coroner's office says Martavis Deangelo Armstrong McKenzie, of Manning, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says McKenzie was a victim of a homicide. And, though he had äpparent gunshot wounds,"an autopsy will be performed Monday to determine a cause of death.