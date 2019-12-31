Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-PRIEST-ABUSE-NORTH-CAROLINA
N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in North Carolina has published a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse since the diocese was established nearly 50 years ago. The Diocese of Charlotte released the list Monday, along with a letter from the bishop, the Rev. Peter Jugis. In that letter, Jugis apologizes and expresses his “heartfelt sorrow” for the victims' suffering. David Fortwengler is a leader of the Charlotte affiliate of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. He says the diocese should have released the list years ago, when news broke of abuse by priests in Boston.
North Carolina's longest serving female judge dies at 54
BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge who was the state’s longest serving woman on the bench has died after a two-year cancer fight. A state lawmaker who was Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Ola M. Lewis' godfather says the judge died Sunday at her Bolivia home. She was 54. According to a news release that the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sent on behalf of state Sen. Bill Rabon, a rare form of liver cancer was the cause of Lewis’ death. The (Wilmington) StarNews reported that Lewis had been diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and had been treated at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year's Eve
Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year. People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year's Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire. Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.
Deadline is Wednesday to comment on new NC public game land
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The deadline to comment on how the North Carolina Wildlife Commission should manage more than 1,700 acres of new public game land is coming up this week. The commission has sought the public’s view of how to manage the 1,760-acre Dan River Game Land since September. A commission spokeswoman says the deadline to comment is Wednesday. The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the state completed the purchase of the game land last year. It's located on the Dan River in northern North Carolina, near the Virginia line.
Search continues for man, 75, missing in North Carolina
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — The search has resumed in North Carolina for a 75-year-old man with dementia who disappeared 10 days ago. WRAL reported efforts picked back up Monday morning to find William David Holt. He was last seen Dec. 20 in Person County when he took his dog out for a walk. Officials said they're hoping that Holt has reverted to his old survival skills to survive in cold weather. A person can survive in freezing weather for three or four days. But Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said he hopes that Holt has found shelter or caught a ride with someone.
Official: 1 dead, 1 burned in fire at historic campground
LAWNDALE, N.C. (AP) — One person has died and a second person suffered burns in a building fire at a historic campground in North Carolina. News outlets report the fire and reported explosion happened Sunday morning at Brackett Cedar Park in Lawndale. The Cleveland County fire marshal told news outlets that the injured person was airlifted to a burn center for treatment. A fire chief says the flames spread quickly and the building is a total loss. It had been used for decades as an event center. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the person hurt and the person killed haven't been released.
Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old at NC mall
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Police in a suburban North Carolina city are still trying to identify and arrest who is responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl outside of a mall. Concord police officers responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills mall Saturday night. Police say the girl — identified on Sunday as Avenanna Propst — died at the scene. Two other male juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police released stills from security video of someone they say displayed a firearm in the parking lot before the shooting. Officers want help in identifying him.
Jewish leaders urge action after another 'senseless' attack
NEW YORK (AP) — The weekend attack at the Monsey, New York, home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah is just the latest in a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the nation’s most demographically diverse area. It is reverberating in Jewish communities around the U.S., from Middletown, Pennsylvania, to Nashville, Tennessee. Religious leaders say they are focused on security and fortifying their synagogues while carrying on as normally as possible. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Saturday night stabbing of five people in Monsey is the tenth assault or threat against Jews in New York since Dec. 23.