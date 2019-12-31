Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67. Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season. Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Christiaan Jones scored 18 points in his homecoming and Stetson defeated a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time in 15 years with a 63-56 victory over South Carolina. Jones is from Columbia and played high school ball with Gamecocks coach Frank Martin's son. Jones had two 3-pointers and made 10 of 13 foul shots as the Hatters opened a 13-point lead in the second half. South Carolina cut the double-digit lead to two points with five minutes left, but got no closer. Jahlil Rawley had 16 points and Rob Perry 13 for the Hatters.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Clemson is the underdog once more heading into the College Football Playoff championship. Top-ranked LSU is a 4.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into the teams' showdown for the title in New Orleans on Jan. 13. If any team is comfortable working from behind, it's Clemson. The team began the year No. 1, yet slipped to No. 5 in the first CFP rankings after some early mistakes from star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a closer-than-expected win at North Carolina. Clemson showed its strength last week with a 29-23 win over Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl to advance.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are in need of leadership and direction on and off the field as they prepare for an uncertain future. Over the next few weeks and months Panthers owner David Tepper will have some major decisions to make that will directly impact the long-term future of the team he purchased in 2018. That begins in earnest this week with finding a head coach to replace Ron Rivera who was fired with four games remaining in the season. There is also the matter of figuring out the quarterback situation and the future of often-injured Cam Newton. And finally, Tepper will look to hire an assistant general manager/vice president of football operations to aid general manager Marty Hurney,
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kentucky will do start Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback when the Wildcats take on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. The junior made the transition from wide receiver/returner to quarterback five games into the Wildcats season and the team hasn't looked back since. Kentucky finished 7-5 this season and earned its fourth straight bowl appearance. Bowden says the move was something he suggested to the coaching staff earlier in the season and they listened. Virginia Tech will be making its 27th straight bowl appearance on Tuesday.
UNDATED (AP) — Virginia Tech will be making its 27th straight bowl appearance when it faces Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hokies are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who took over for Ryan Willis as the starter after the team started 2-2. Hooker leads the Hokies offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. However, he'll face a stiff test against a Wildcats pass defense that ranks fourth in the country. This is the fourth straight bowl appearance for Kentucky, which defeated Penn State last year in the Citrus Bowl.