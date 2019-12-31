Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are in need of leadership and direction on and off the field as they prepare for an uncertain future. Over the next few weeks and months Panthers owner David Tepper will have some major decisions to make that will directly impact the long-term future of the team he purchased in 2018. That begins in earnest this week with finding a head coach to replace Ron Rivera who was fired with four games remaining in the season. There is also the matter of figuring out the quarterback situation and the future of often-injured Cam Newton. And finally, Tepper will look to hire an assistant general manager/vice president of football operations to aid general manager Marty Hurney,