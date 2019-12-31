Deputies searching for Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Lowcountry man accused of child sex crimes.
Deputies are looking for 51-year-old Rhett Haskell Tison who they say failed to appear at general sessions court on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“Tison has family in the Pawleys Island area as well as North Carolina,” GCSO officials said.
Authorities describe Tison as 6′5″, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, grey hair and tattoos on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.