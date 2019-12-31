Deputies: Bradenton woman admits drowning her dog, says it barked all the time and bit her

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies say she drowned her dog.
On November 5, the sheriff’s office says a maintenance man was working on the A/C unit at 43-year-old Margaret Kinsella’s home on 1st Avenue East in Bradenton. The maintenance man told deputies that at one point, Kinsella took her adult brown Labrador out of its kennel for a walk. When she returned, she went into the bathroom and closed the door.
From the bathroom, the maintenance man says he could hear screaming from both Kinsella and her dog and he went to the door, asking if she needed help. He says Kinsella refused, but a few minutes later heard even louder screaming.
At that point, the maintenance man opened the door and told deputies he found the dog floating dead in the bathtub. He rushed inside and removed the dog from the water.
Deputies interviewed Kinsella and say she admitted that she purposely drowned the dog. She reportedly told deputies that she was angry that the dog barked all the time and bit her.
The sheriff's office says Kinsella told them she had been struggling with a lot, including both the death of her father and husband in the past year, and that her anger had built up towards the dog.
Kinsella was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to be evaluated under the Baker Act. She was arrested on December 17, following a necropsy on her dog, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third degree felony.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.