Charlotte MLS team hires Zoran Krneta as sporting director

“We have been preparing for several months in anticipation of being awarded an MLS expansion franchise,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Zoran is the executive we sought to lead us in our pursuit of building a consistently high-performing team, including winning in our first season. We are delighted to confirm his appointment and also to have him on the case immediately as we begin our journey. Zoran is a highly talented soccer professional and leader who will help us build a club that identifies and attracts talent from around the world to join us in Charlotte while also investing in the development of young players in our home here in the Carolinas.”