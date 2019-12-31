Body found after house fire in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials found a body inside a house after a fire was extinguished in Caldwell County Monday.
The incident happened on Parkview Road in the Draco Community, northeast of Lenoir near the Little River area. Officials say the fire was spotted Monday afternoon at an older style mobile home.
After the fire was extinguished, officials found a body inside the home. Officials say it was the body of a female, but have not released a name or age.
Fire and law enforcement investigators are on the scene trying to figure out the cause of the fire. There is also a death investigation underway.
Officials did not provide any other information about this incident.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.