Ala. man caught after chase requests photo with arresting deputies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s not unusual for law enforcement to photograph arrests at the scene. But this one was a little different.
It started Saturday when Morgan County deputies arrested 24-year-old Heath Swafford following a foot chase on Lower Dry Creek Road in the Lacey’s Spring community. Deputies say Swafford was carrying heroin and meth. They said they also learned he had a motorcycle at his home that was stolen in Huntsville.
Swafford was arrested on four felony probation revocation warrants of possession of controlled substance, theft of property, receiving stolen property and first-degree criminal mischief.
He faces additional drug and property crimes, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held without bond.
When Swafford was put in handcuffs, deputies say he had an unusual request. He asked for a photo with the arresting deputies.
They obliged, and all of them smiled for the occasion, including Swafford.
The photo went up on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.