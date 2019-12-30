Wofford looks to extend streak vs ETSU

SUPER SENIORS: Wofford's Storm Murphy, Nathan Hoover and Trevor Stumpe have combined to account for 47 percent of all Terriers scoring this season, though the trio's output has dropped to 25 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 53.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 95 percent of his foul shots this season.