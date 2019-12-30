With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century

In this June 15, 2017, file photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. According to figures released Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, by the U.S. Census Bureau, the past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)