Winning lottery ticket purchased at Mooresville grocery store: ‘Check your tickets’

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone who visited a Mooresville Food Lion over the weekend purchased a winning lottery ticket. “Check your tickets,” lottery officials said Monday.
NC Education Lottery says the winning Cash 5 ticket, worth $1,063,165, was purchased at the Food Lion on Shearer Road.
The winning numbers are: 2-7-13-34-39
Winners have 180 days from the drawing, which was Sunday, to claim their prize.
“The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot,” lottery officials say.
