Winning lottery ticket purchased at Mooresville grocery store: ‘Check your tickets’

Winning lottery ticket purchased at Mooresville grocery store: ‘Check your tickets’
Someone who visited a Mooresville Food Lion over the weekend purchased a winning lottery ticket. (Source: NC Education Lottery)
December 30, 2019 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 1:50 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone who visited a Mooresville Food Lion over the weekend purchased a winning lottery ticket. “Check your tickets,” lottery officials said Monday.

NC Education Lottery says the winning Cash 5 ticket, worth $1,063,165, was purchased at the Food Lion on Shearer Road.

The winning numbers are: 2-7-13-34-39

Winners have 180 days from the drawing, which was Sunday, to claim their prize.

“The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot,” lottery officials say.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.