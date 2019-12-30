Widely scattered showers, gusty winds subside by midday Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect widely scattered showers along with gusty breezes Monday morning ahead of a cold front expected to pass through the Carolina this evening.
Rainfall amounts will be meager, however, a downpour or isolated thunderstorm can’t be totally ruled out, especially across communities north and west of the I-85 corridor. A thin line of robust showers accompanied by straight-line winds is also moving west to east across South Carolina, but there should be little to no impact to the WBTV viewing area.
Widespread cloud cover across the area will gradually erode through the early afternoon hours, therefore, anticipate a considerable amount of sunshine before the day comes to an end. Highs today will reach into the lower 70s before high pressure arrives.
Clear skies and calmer winds will allow temperatures to plummet tonight, therefore, expect lows in upper 30s and lower 40s.
Mild and dry conditions will be in place Tuesday. The onset of cooler air will keep highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon and by midnight lows will flirt with freezing across the Charlotte metro area.
Dry conditions will continue into New Year Day, before our next weather maker brings heavy rain to the region Thursday and Friday.
Have a great start to the week,
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.