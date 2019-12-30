Warm, mostly sunny skies precede chilly Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies have replaced overcast conditions this Monday afternoon.
Sunshine and southwesterly breezes will send highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s over the next few hours. But drier and cooler weather will return behind the front Monday night and persist through Wednesday.
Tonight clear skies and calmer winds will allow temperatures to plummet tonight, therefore, expect lows in upper 30s and lower 40s.
Mild and dry conditions will be in place Tuesday. The onset of cooler air will keep highs in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon and by midnight lows will flirt with freezing across the Charlotte metro area.
Dry conditions will continue into New Year Day, but another storm system will bring abundant moisture to the southeast Thursday through at least Friday.
Have a great start to the week!
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
