Two 14-year-olds charged with murder in death of Columbia cab driver
Paul Swatsell, 53, worked for Checker Yellow Cab. He was shot to death on Dec. 15. (Source: Facebook)
By Laurel Mallory | December 30, 2019 at 4:36 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 5:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have made an arrest in the death of a cab driver found gunned down in his car on a December night in north Columbia.

Paul Swatsell, 53, worked for Checker Yellow Cab.

He picked up five juveniles at a Waffle House on the night of Dec. 15. When he dropped them off, police said the teens robbed him and shot him, causing his car to crash into a tree.

Officers said they were able to identify all the juveniles involved based on tips and video surveillance.

Police arrested two 14-year-olds, charging them with murder and armed robbery, among other offenses. Their names have not been released.

Chief Skip Holbrook said the investigation is open and there could be more arrests.

