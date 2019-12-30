Two men wanted after Salisbury mini mart B&E

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who broke into a local convenience store and stole cigarettes and cash.
The break-in happened on December 16 at the Shivam Mini Mart on S. Main Street, between Midway Drive and Webb Road. Investigators say the duo used a metal bar or some type of tool to punch the lock of the main door to get inside.
The men, both wearing ski masks, gloves and dark clothing, then stole packs and cartons of cigarettes as well as an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s safe.
The crooks were driving a newer-model white Dodge Journey with silver/gray rims.
Anyone who recognizes the men or the van, or has information about the break-in, should call Detective Kyle Youngo at 704-216-8683 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.