Stretch of I-77 South completely closed after crash in Iredell Co.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of I-77 South is completely closed after a crash in Iredell County Monday evening.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all four lanes are closed on I-77 South near mile marker 32.4 in Mooresville. Express lane 1 is the only lane that remains open.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. There is a high impact on traffic in the area.
There’s no word on what happened, but Iredell Communications says there were people were taken from the scene by ambulance. There’s no word on how many people were involved.
Officials have not provided any other information about the crash.
