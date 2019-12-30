Report: SC ranks among top 3 states for impaired driving on New Year’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report released lists South Carolina as the third-most dangerous state for impaired driving.
According to the study by Safewise, the Palmetto State has nearly six deaths for every 100,000 people in the state South Carolina, who was ranked second a year ago, falls behind Montana and Wyoming in this category.
The study also lists the District of Columbia as the state with the fewest deaths per 100,000 people on New Year’s. New York and New Jersey come in second and third respectively in this report among the states with the fewest impaired driving deaths in the country.
The study counted all collisions in 2018 with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher. Officials then compared that number with the state’s population during that year to see how many deaths per 100,000 people.
Officials are urging residents not to drink and drive.
