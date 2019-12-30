Police charge 16-year-old boy with murder of Concord man, say teen is considered “armed and dangerous”

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with the Saturday shooting death of a man on Lincoln Street.
Omarionne Tymyrre Hudson is to be considered armed and dangerous, police say. He should not be approached.
Police responded to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Malvern Drive around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, but it was too late to save Derron Jordan, 31, who died shortly after being transported from the scene by medical personnel.
Jordan was shot multiple times.
Police took out warrants charging Hudson with first-degree murder.
Minutes later, 13-year-old Avenanna Propst was found shot to death at Concord Mills. Propst and Jordan are related, but police haven’t said whether the two killings are connected.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Hudson’s whereabouts to call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or to dial 911.
