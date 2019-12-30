No. 2 Duke looks to extend streak vs BC

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this year including 47 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Boston College, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath have scored 48 percent of the team's points this season.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.