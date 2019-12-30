Miami, Clemson seek first conference win

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.