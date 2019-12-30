Massive fire at campground leaves woman dead, man critically burned in Cleveland Co.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - J.D. Dedmon was in his camper at Brackett Cedar Park Campground along Highway 10 near Casar Sunday morning when he heard what he thought was two explosions.
“Like a freight train, Boom, Boom,” Dedmon said.
When he ran outside he saw heavy smoke coming out of the large dance hall that was built almost 100 years ago. He knew that Scott and Hilda Roskam lived in the quarters in the basement.
As he approached the building, Elmer O’Boyle was heading that way too. Another neighbor said they saw Scott and Hilda go into the lower level looking for a cat just before the explosion.
As the two neighbors approached, O’Boyle says he knew right away the couple was still inside. O’Boyle said he got on his knees and crawled in beneath a layer of smoke.
“I could hear them in the corner, and I drug Scott out and I could hear Hilda,” O’Boyle said.
Dedmon tried to go inside to find her but the smoke and heat was too much.
”I got about four feet and it took my breath,” Dedmon said.
Fire crews were there quickly but there was nothing they could do. The dance hall could not be saved and Hilda was gone.
Investigators are still not sure what caused the fire or what may have caused the explosions neighbors thought they heard.
Officials say they believe the fire was an accident but that it could take several days before they have an idea of the origin.
Scott, meanwhile, is in a burn center in Georgia. His condition is unknown.
The family is not sure if the dance hall will be rebuilt. Right now, they say the focus is on grieving for Hilda and praying for Scott’s recovery. .
