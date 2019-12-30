Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some things South Carolina residents have gotten used to dominated the news in 2019. Democratic presidential candidates renewed their every-four-year treks to the state. There was another hurricane evacuation — the fourth in as many years. And three more sheriffs were arrested, making the total number of sheriffs in South Carolina arrested this decade an even dozen. Other top 2019 stories in South Carolina as determined by The Associated Press were the state's billion-dollar-plus budget windfalls the past two years, the killing of a University of South Carolina student by someone posing as an Uber driver and the death of longtime U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings.