Holly Springs boy gets chance to be Keep Pounding Kid in honor of mother who lost cancer battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Holly Springs family enjoyed a special trip to Charlotte Sunday.
12-year-old Landen McHone, his father Charlie, and their extended family from Wilmington, NC traveled to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to watch the Carolina Panthers play Sunday. The Panthers played the New Orleans Saints in the Panthers’ final game of the regular season.
For the McHone family and their relatives , Sunday’s game was about more than just watching some football.
In April, the family lost wife and mother, Shannon McHone, after a 9-year battle with brain cancer. She was just 32 years old. Shannon McHone was a North Carolina school teacher, a 2007 graduate of UNC Wilimington, and an avid Panthers fan. Her family started the Flunk Cancer nonprofit as she battled cancer.
The organization provides educational and financial support to teachers, their families and their classrooms. The nonprofit was featured in Sunday’s Panthers game program at Bank of America Stadium.
Landen and three of his family members had the opportunity to stand on the sidelines during Sunday’s game. The 12-year-old was featured as the Panthers’ Keep Pounding Kid at the game. Landen was able to meet and speak to several football players including Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Saints running back and McHone family friend, Latavious Murray, even wore special cleats during the game in honor of Shannon McHone. The cleats featured the Flunk Cancer logo and are being donated to the Flunk Cancer organization. They will be sold in a silent auction in Wilmington on New Year’s Eve.
To learn more about the Flunk Cancer organization, visit flunkcancer.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.