Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It turns out 13 wins weren't enough to earn the New Orleans Saints a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. The runaway winners of the NFC South will have to win an extra game if they hope to reach the Super Bowl. They'll be the No. 3 seed and host the Vikings next weekend in the wild-card round while the 49ers and Packers get a week to rest. The Saints were hoping they might get a first-round bye or possibly even the top seed after throttling the reeling Carolina Panthers 42-10 on Sunday. Instead, the Packers beat the Lions and the 49ers held to beat the Seahawks.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey has reached his goal of becoming the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. The Carolina Panthers running back joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in that elite club. McCaffrey finished the season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, which ranks third all-time behind Chris Johnson and Faulk. McCaffrey said that reaching individual goals are nice, but he wants the Panthers to start winning. Carolina was blown out by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and lost eight straight to end the season.
UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston is a member of the 30-30 club. The only member. The Tampa Bay quarterback became the first to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He did it with style. His 30th pick of the year was returned for a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons on the first play of overtime. The Buccaneers lost 28-22. Winston was the first pick in the 2015 draft. His contract runs out after this season .Tampa Bay will have to decide whether to offer him another deal or part ways.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday to discuss their head coaching vacancy. Rivera was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this month. Agent Frank Bauer confirmed Rivera's visit to The Associated Press on Sunday. Rivera coached the Panthers for nine seasons and took them to the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. Washington is looking for another coach after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start. Interim replacement Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way. It's unclear if Callahan is a serious candidate for the full-time position.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The matchup is set for a tantalizing College Football Playoff national championship game. On one side is defending national champion Clemson and its 29-game winning streak. On the other is unbeaten and No. 1 LSU and its Heisman Trophy winner. But first, there is a 15-day break in the playoffs. LSU and Clemson will play the final game of the 2019 college football season on Jan. 13 in New Orleans after winning semifinals Saturday night. Television viewership was strong for the semifinals. ESPN says Ohio State-Clemson drew more viewers than any semifinal not played on New Year's Day in the six-year history of the playoff. ESPN will try to keep the college football conversation going with lower-level bowl games scheduled for Jan. 2, 3, 4 and 6.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Charlotte to its fifth straight loss, beating the Hornets 117-104. Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis. Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points off the bench and provided a fourth-quarter boost that pulled the Hornets within single-digits.