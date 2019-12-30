Furman looks to extend streak vs VMI

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Furman has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has leaned on freshmen. For the Paladins, seniors Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have scored 57 percent of the team's points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of VMI's scoring this season and 62 percent of the team's points over its last five games.