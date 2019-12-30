A First Alert continues into Monday morning as rain showers linger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT continues tonight into Monday morning due to scattered rain showers continuing.
Mild temperatures continue for Monday, with cooler temperatures and dry conditions expected for New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday.
Rainy, misty, and foggy conditions will continue across the Carolinas tonight into Monday, as a cold front approaches from the west and moves across the region early Monday. Monday morning will start off with morning low temperatures in the lower 60s, with scattered rain showers expected. Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Colder air moves into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. New Year’s Eve Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
New Year’s Eve night will be mostly clear and cold, with low temperatures around 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies continue for New Year’s Day Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
The chance for scattered rain will return late Thursday, with more rain expected for Friday. A few rain showers may linger into next Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 50 degrees are expected for next Sunday.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.