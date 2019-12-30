Expect crowds ‘tripled’ in size, road closures in uptown on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning on taking on the town for New Year’s Eve night, or planning on participating in Belk Bowl festivities during the day, expect crowds to be larger than normal.
Restaurants across the Queen City have been planning weeks in advance for an unusually high amount of people planning to celebrate their New Year’s Eve in Uptown and in surrounding neighborhoods.
Between the Belk Bowl, Charlotte’s Hornet’s game and regularly scheduled New Year’s Eve parties, bars expect to be at capacity.
“With the Belk bowl, were going to have stuff going on all day," says General Manager of Tin Roof Bar in the Epicentre—Tori Jacobs. "There’s also a Tin Roof in Kentucky, where the University of Kentucky is so, we have a lot of those fans that are familiar with Tin Roof, which means were going to be opening early as a special [for everyone] at 9 am.”
Tin Roof, just like many other bars and restaurants across Charlotte, also have a long night ahead of them with their New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they will be out working security—to road closures. Expect street closures around Bank of America Stadium for the Belk bowl and along Tryon streets and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard for the lighting of the queen city crown at Levine Center for the Arts.
Road Closures include:
Queen City Crown Lighting: The Levine Avenue of the Arts is expected to close between Church and Tryon Streets on Monday, December 30 and between Stonewall Street and MLK Boulevard at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31.
Belk Bowl Festivities:
The following streets will close at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30 and reopen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31:
- Mint Street between Morehead Street and First Street
- Stonewall Street from Church Street to Mint Street
- Graham Street between Mint Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
