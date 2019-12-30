Cops made a ‘homeless quilt’ from panhandlers’ signs. Alabama police chief apologizes

MOBILE, Ala. (The Charlotte Observer) - An attempt at humor involving a “homeless quilt” made of panhandling signs backfired badly for one Alabama Police Department.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste issued a formal apology for the failed gag Monday, after the social media backlash accused the department of showing a “horrific” lack of compassion for people living on the streets.
The officers seen holding the sign identified themselves as the “Panhandler patrol” in the original post, which has since been removed.
“We offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless ‘quilt’ made of panhandling signs,” Chief Battiste posted Monday.
“It is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state. Rather, our position has always been to partner with community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life.”
The apology noted that panhandling is illegal in the coastal city, and the department “must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling.”
Battiste did not say if the officers involved would be disciplined.
More than 700 people responded to his apology within an hour, some suggesting the officers should be made to work at a homeless shelter or compelled to make a video apologizing.
“The officers, the person taking the photo, the person that posted this and their supervisors should all be fired!” posted Chris Shawver. “They all have shown they lack the professionalism and empathy required to obtain public trust!”
“Your department cultivated an atmosphere in which they not only felt comfortable doing this, but proud, and proud to post it publicly,” responded Anna Hershey. “Now you’re backpedaling because it went viral and there’s backlash.”
“Wonder what went through their brains as they taped this ‘homeless quilt’ together?” wrote Susan Cox on Facebook. “Obviously, they aren’t in their profession to keep people safe ... just to mock and ridicule citizens.”
“That’s a nice start,” commented Mike Turner, who identified himself as a former law enforcement officer. “One hopes that it’s followed up with (a) appropriate disciplinary action for the officers involved; and (b) an assessment within MPD on what actions need to be taken (training, policies, etc.) to address such conduct and insure it’s not repeated.”
“One accident, one lay off could change your entire life and this could be them too,” posted Yolanda Singleton. “Where is the compassion for humans.”
