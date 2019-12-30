The Citadel looks to end streak vs Samford

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to account for 54 percent of Samford's scoring this season and 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For The Citadel, Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 33 percent of the team's points this season.