Charlotte Diocese releases list of credibly accused clergy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Diocese of Charlotte released its list of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse late Monday morning.
The list includes 14 priests who were found to have been credibly accused of abuse while serving in the diocese, six priests who were found to have been credibly accused of abuse while serving in western North Carolina before the creation of the diocese in 1972 and 23 priests who have been included on other lists as having been credibly accused who also served in the Charlotte Diocese.
These names were released following a months-long review by diocese officials after Bishop Peter Jugis promised to publicly identify clergy who had been credibly accused of abuse earlier this year.
Charlotte is one of the last dioceses in the country to release such a list and diocesan officials had resisted committing to do so for years before Jugis’ announcement.
The diocese released a letter from Jugis along with the list on Monday.
“It is painful to even try to comprehend such gravely immoral behavior,” Jugis wrote in the letter. “However, in speaking with survivors and hearing their stories, it is clear to me that making known the names of their abusers can promote healing for them and their families.”
The diocese is making top officials available for interviews about the list later today. Stay with WBTV for more information.
