Cabarrus County bridge is closed for deck repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation closed a bridge over the weekend on Old Airport Road over Cold Water Creek in Cabarrus County as a safety precaution.
Engineers have determined sections of steel decking on the bridge are damaged, so they must be cut out and replaced.
Built in 1973,the bridge is classified as structurally deficient, which doesn’t mean the bridge is unsafe, but it may have components in poor condition due to deterioration over time that require significant maintenance upkeep. To address issues on a structurally deficient bridge, extensive rehabilitation or full replacement is usually required.
During the closure, drivers can follow a posted detour using Old Airport Road, Crestmont Drive, N.C. 73 and N.C. 3.
Repairs are anticipated to take up to four weeks.
