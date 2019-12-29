Two dead, one seriously hurt in Gaston County crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Gaston County.
Sergeant CJ White with the NCHP told WBTV it happened shortly before midnight on Saturday. A car was involved in a crash on Charles Raper Jonas Highway near Morris Acres Drive in Gaston County.
Sgt. White says two people died as a result of the crash. A third person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries.
No information was released on how the crash happened, but troopers say only one car was involved.
