Surveillance photos released of Concord Mills shooting “person of interest”

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police want the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the killing of a 13-year-old girl and shooting of two other teenagers during an incident Saturday at the Concord Mills mall.
A man wearing a red and white checkered hoodie was seen on surveillance shortly before the shooting displaying a firearm in the Concord Mills parking lot. Witnesses said a short time later he fired the gun in the direction of Dave & Buster’s.
Avenanna Propst, of Concord, died at the scene.
Though the photos lack clarity, police hope the uniqueness of the hoodie may lead someone to being able to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.