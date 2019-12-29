Person shot in Concord

Person shot in Concord
By WBTV Web Staff | December 28, 2019 at 8:45 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 8:46 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting in Cabarrus County.

Officers responded to an assault call on Lincoln Street at Polk Avenue. Once there, they discovered someone had been shot.

Police taped off the road while they investigated. They were seen placing several evidence markers along the street.

Officers place evidence markers on the street following a shooting
Officers place evidence markers on the street following a shooting

Detectives haven’t revealed the seriousness of the gunshot victim’s injuries or whether there are any suspects. Police don’t believe there are any further threats to the community.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.