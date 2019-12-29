Person shot in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting in Cabarrus County.
Officers responded to an assault call on Lincoln Street at Polk Avenue. Once there, they discovered someone had been shot.
Police taped off the road while they investigated. They were seen placing several evidence markers along the street.
Detectives haven’t revealed the seriousness of the gunshot victim’s injuries or whether there are any suspects. Police don’t believe there are any further threats to the community.
