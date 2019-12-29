One person dead, 1 injured in large Cleveland Co. campground fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large campground fire at Brackett Cedar Park Sunday morning.
Polkville Fire Department reports that heavy fire broke out at the campground around 9:30 a.m.. At least eight fire departments from Cleveland and Burke County responded to help control the flames on Casar Road in Lawndale.
According to the Cleveland County fire marshal, one occupant of the house died. Another occupant was transferred to a burn center for treatment.
Departments are currently using rural water supply. As of 3 p.m. some units are still on scene to monitor hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.
Passerby could see visible flame and smoke in the area. The right wall of the structure on fire was seen collapsing by another witness.
No names have been released at this time.
Please use caution in that area.
More updates to follow.
