Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins leaving Charlotte 49ers for Florida State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (David Scott/The Charlotte Observer) - Alex Atkins, who in one season as Charlotte’s offensive coordinator helped turn around the 49ers football program, is going to Florida State to become its offensive line coach, the Seminoles announced Sunday.
Under Atkins, Charlotte led Conference USA in rushing (197.9 yards per game) and was third in total offense (421.1). With his guidance, 49ers running back Benny LeMay and offensive tackle Cam Clark were named to the all-conference first team, while quarterback Chris Reynolds and receiver Victor Tucker were honorable mention.
Atkins will be part of a new coach Mike Norvell’s first staff at Florida State.
Atkins came to Charlotte from Tulane, where he had been offensive line coach and assistant coach for three seasons. He was also an assistant at Georgia Southern and Chattanooga, where he coached with 49ers head coach Will Healy.
