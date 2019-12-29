MPD: Man accidentally shoots friend in head, charged with attempted second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after accidentally shooting a family friend in the head Saturday, police say.
Investigators say, 24-year-old Jeremiah Isom thought his safety was on when he pulled the trigger, striking the victim in the forehead. According to an affidavit, Isom along with the vicitm and other family members were on Hudson Street near North Holmes Street where the victim was throwing rocks at Isom’s vehicle.
Isom allegedly pulled the gun out of his console, pointed it at the victim saying “I have something for you,” and pulled the trigger.
When officers arrived on the scene, Isom was already gone and the victim was found in critical condition.
Isom later returned to the scene with the gun and allegedly told an officer that he had accidentally shot the victim.
