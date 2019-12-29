Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BC-NEW TRIBAL CHIEF
Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe to swear in new leader in January
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — New leadership is coming for the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe, comprised of nearly 400 Native Americans living in South Carolina's Dorchester and Colleton counties. The Post and Courier reports that 52-year-old John Glenn Creel ran unopposed in November and will succeed Andy Spell. Creel will be sworn in in January. He follows the footsteps of his father, Johnnie Creel, who was a tribal chief in 1982 and 1983. John Creel says he wants to continue the Tribal Council's efforts for federal tribal recognition. The tribe filed a letter of intent requesting recognition in December 1976 and a partial petition has been pending since 1983. In South Carolina, the Catawba Indian Nation is the only tribe with federal recognition.
TEEN SLAIN
19-year-old found shot to death in SC's Clarendon County
MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A teen’s body was found with gunshot wounds on a dirt road in South Carolina's Clarendon County on Friday. The sheriff's office says the 19-year-old’s body was discovered near Camilla Drive. The coroner's office says Martavis Deangelo Armstrong McKenzie, of Manning, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says McKenzie was a victim of a homicide. And, though he had äpparent gunshot wounds,"an autopsy will be performed Monday to determine a cause of death.
ESCAPED INMATE CAUGHT
Escaped South Carolina inmate back in custody
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An escaped South Carolina inmate is back in custody. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 28-year-old Eric Dickerson walked away from a work crew near Caughman Park just after noon Friday. News outlets report Dickerson was back in custody about 10 p.m. Dickerson had been serving a five-year sentence for a car burglary crime. Information on new charges he may face has not been released.
EMERGENCY DISPATCH-SETTLEMENTS
Phone carriers pay over $2.3 million to settle lawsuits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Some of South Carolina’s largest telecommunications businesses have agreed to pay four local governments more than $2.3 million to end several lawsuits related to money the companies pay to 911 call centers. The settlements are the first deals to be released from a string of litigation that accused a number of phone carriers of underpaying fees that go to emergency dispatch centers. The Post and Courier reports the money will be split among Charleston, Richland and Dorchester counties and the town of Summerville. AT&T Corp. settled for $1.4 million. Bandwidth Inc. agreed to pay $680,000. And CenturyLink paid out $295,000.
ROADSIDE BODY
Body found on South Carolina road identified
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have identified a body that was found beside a road earlier this month. The State reports Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall identified the deceased as 41-year-old Alvin W. Sumpter, of Summerville. His body was found Dec. 19 on the side of Sanibel Lane near Saginaw Drive in Eutawville after getting a tip from a passerby. The coroner's office is awaiting toxicology reports to help determine a cause of death.
TOP 10-SOUTH CAROLINA
2020 Democrats, corruption and another hurricane: 2019 in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some things South Carolina residents have gotten used to dominated the news in 2019. Democratic presidential candidates renewed their every-four-year treks to the state. There was another hurricane evacuation — the fourth in as many years. And three more sheriffs were arrested, making the total number of sheriffs in South Carolina arrested this decade an even dozen. Other top 2019 stories in South Carolina as determined by The Associated Press were the state's billion-dollar-plus budget windfalls the past two years, the killing of a University of South Carolina student by someone posing as an Uber driver and the death of longtime U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings.