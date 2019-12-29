Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A church pastor in North Carolina says it only took an hour to locate a stolen trailer after putting out word on social media. The Fayetteville Observer reported Thursday that members of Vertical Church in Lumberton noticed the trailer was missing during a recent Christmas celebration. They called police and posted a message to Facebook. They found the trailer an hour later with the church's name spray painted over. But nothing had been stolen. Pastor Hector Miray said that whoever took the trailer would have been better off reaching out to the church rather than stealing from it.