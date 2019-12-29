Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-MALL-SHOOTING-NORTH-CAROLINA
Girl, 13, killed in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a North Carolina mall's parking lot left a 13-year-old girl dead and two boys hurt. Concord police say they responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills mall on Saturday night. The names of the victims have not been released. It's unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody. Concord is a suburb of Charlotte.
SMALL PLANE CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA
Plane crashes near western NC airport; no serious injuries
FLETCHER, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a small plane landed in a fiery crash near a western North Carolina airport, but there were no reports of serious injuries. News outlets report the crash occurred late Saturday afternoon about a quarter-mile from the Asheville Regional Airport. Officials say there were no fatalities and no one was taken to the hospital. The plane was a Piper PA-32 that crashed into a parking lot as it was taking off. Social media posts showed fire and smoke coming from a plane. The crash occurred hours after a small airplane crashed in Louisiana, killing five people who were on board.
YOUNG BICYCLIST KILLED
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on North Carolina road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city say a motorist has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred when a sedan struck a youth riding a bicycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says the 19-year-old suspect was arrested Friday evening and charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle. The police investigation determined a Honda Civic traveling in northwest Charlotte struck a male juvenile riding a bicycle, who was thrown onto the hood and into the windshield. The driver later braked, and the bicyclist fell into the roadway. The youth later died at a hospital.
OFFICER-APPROACHING TRAIN
N Carolina officer praised for quick action as train neared
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police officer at a North Carolina university is being praised for pulling a woman out of a stalled car before a train collided with the vehicle. North Carolina Central University says the officer saw a car stopped on the train tracks early Saturday and took the driver away from the tracks as the train approached. N.C. Central says Officer Stacey DeSantis acted quickly and with selflessness after seeing someone in distress, and that her actions should be lauded and commended. Durham police are still investigating what happened with the driver.
BIRTH AFTER HEART ATTACK
Hospital delivers baby after mother suffers heart attack
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hospital says it has delivered a baby after the mother suffered a rare kind of heart attack. A news release from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says 29-year-old Brittany Little, who was eight months pregnant, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, a type of heart attack that occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel. She was treated in Hickory but suffered cardiac arrest and was transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital. Five days after she was transferred, Little gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
NORTH CAROLINA-VOTER ID
Federal judge to halt latest North Carolina voter ID mandate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge plans to block the latest attempt by North Carolina Republicans at the General Assembly to require a photo identification to vote. A federal court announced that next week Judge Loretta Biggs will formally halt the directive that is supposed to begin with the March primary until a lawsuit challenging it is settled. GOP leaders have been trying this decade to advance voter ID, saying over 30 states require it and it builds confidence in elections. Data show voter impersonation is rare, and the state NAACP says the mandate remains tainted by racial bias. The judge's order could be appealed.
FELONS-VOTING
Suit on ex-offender voting filed in close-divided N Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s law preventing convicted felons from voting until completing their full sentence is being challenged at a time when election officials and prosecutors are working to enforce the restriction more consistently. Three groups that help ex-prisoners reintegrate into society and six defendants unable to vote because of lingering punishments have sued. They say the restrictions violate the state constitution. North Carolina is among fewer than 20 states where people are barred from re-registering to vote until they complete probation or other close supervision. The State Board of Elections and criminal justice officials say they're working to better ensure felony offenders don't vote unintentionally.
AP-NC-STOLEN CHURCH TRAILER
Stolen church trailer quickly recovered after Facebook post
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A church pastor in North Carolina says it only took an hour to locate a stolen trailer after putting out word on social media. The Fayetteville Observer reported Thursday that members of Vertical Church in Lumberton noticed the trailer was missing during a recent Christmas celebration. They called police and posted a message to Facebook. They found the trailer an hour later with the church's name spray painted over. But nothing had been stolen. Pastor Hector Miray said that whoever took the trailer would have been better off reaching out to the church rather than stealing from it.