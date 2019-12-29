A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert for periods of rain has been issued for Sunday through Monday morning.
Here comes another storm system! Showers will be a possibility any time through the day today. The better chance for more widespread rain will be this afternoon into the evening. It will be quite mild though, as we return to the mid 60s. (The average high is 51°.) Rain chances continue tonight and into the Monday morning rush. If you’re returning to work for the first time in a while… or if it's just another Monday, showers could certainly slow you down a bit. Lows will only fall to the low 60s so winter weather will be the last thing on your mind as we wrap up December. In fact, Monday’s highs will reach the low 70s!
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be dry and a bit cooler. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.
Another rain chance arrives for Thursday and Friday. Again, temperatures will be unseasonably mild, so it will be another all rain event. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows will be in the 40s.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.