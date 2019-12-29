A First Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday morning

Here comes another storm system! Showers will be a possibility any time through the day today. The better chance for more widespread rain will be this afternoon into the evening. It will be quite mild though, as we return to the mid 60s. (The average high is 51°.) Rain chances continue tonight and into the Monday morning rush. If you’re returning to work for the first time in a while… or if it's just another Monday, showers could certainly slow you down a bit. Lows will only fall to the low 60s so winter weather will be the last thing on your mind as we wrap up December. In fact, Monday’s highs will reach the low 70s!