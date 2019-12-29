Firefighters working to control large campground fire in Cleveland Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are responding to a large campground fire at Brackett Cedar Park Sunday morning.
Polkville Fire Department reports that there is heavy fire. At least eight fire departments have responded to help control the flame on Casar Rd in Lawndale.
Departments are currently using rural water supply.
Passerby note that one of the main buildings also appears to be on fire. The right wall of the structure was seen collapsing.
No information yet as to what started the fire.
Please use caution in that area.
More updates to follow.
