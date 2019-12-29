Firefighters working to control large campground fire in Cleveland Co.

Brackett Cedar Park fire (Credit: Amy Riley)
By Elle Kehres | December 29, 2019 at 11:17 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 12:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are responding to a large campground fire at Brackett Cedar Park Sunday morning.

Polkville Fire Department reports that there is heavy fire. At least eight fire departments have responded to help control the flame on Casar Rd in Lawndale.

Cedar Park campground fire
Cedar Park campground fire (Source: Tim Barrett)

Departments are currently using rural water supply.

Brackett Cedar Park fire
Brackett Cedar Park fire (Source: Amy Riley)

Passerby note that one of the main buildings also appears to be on fire. The right wall of the structure was seen collapsing.

Cedar Park fire
Cedar Park fire (Source: Amy Riley)

No information yet as to what started the fire.

Please use caution in that area.

More updates to follow.

