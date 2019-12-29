Bridge damage closes Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Damage to a Cabarrus County bridge has closed a Concord road indefinitely.
Old Airport Road, near Crestmont Drive, has been closed to through traffic, Concord Police says. The bridge, which sits between Setter Lane and Crestmont Drive, was surveyed and determined unsafe for traffic by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Concord Police asks that drivers not ignore the barricades and to seek alternate routes.
It’s unknown when the road will re-open.
